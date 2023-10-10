Atrocity In Israel Is Reminder Of What Could Happen In U.S. | Tomi Lahren

What happened in Israel over the weekend is nothing short of an evil atrocity. 

And while the Hamas attack was a surprise and caught Israel off guard, the constant fear of something like that happening has become a way of life for Israel, our only western ally in the Middle East surrounded by Muslim countries with extremist ideology born and bred into the culture. 

Israel has learned time and time again that it’s rather impossible to “coexist” with people who believe you have no right to exist. 

But you don’t need to be a foreign policy expert to see the writing on the wall for another vulnerable country. Not Ukraine. Not Taiwan, but none other than THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 

Pay attention to what happened in Isreal

Wake up call, we’ve let millions of military age males cross our southern border in just a couple of years. Do you really think all those people are just here to find jobs? Don’t fool yourself. 

What are the chances even a small percentage of the “refugees” we’ve taken in (by the millions) want to kill us….

Border patrol has already flagged and apprehended over 200 border crossers on the terror watch list. Imagine how many others have slipped through the cracks. Imagine how many others traveling alongside those on the terror watch list were allowed into this country, likely flown into a city or town near you.

How does that make you feel? Safe. Don’t lie to yourself. 

Ron DeSantis Has A Plan To Secure The Border More Aggressive Than Trump’s: Tomi Lahren

An open border is a dangerous gamble but it’s a game our leaders on the Left and the Right are all too comfortable playing. 

Protect the border or worry about a fate like Israel.
CIUDAD JUAREZ , MEXICO – OCTOBER 03: Dozens of agents from the National Immigration Institute (INM) this afternoon set up a human fence on the banks of the Rio Bravo in order to inhibit a caravan of hundreds of migrants from crossing into the United States, on October 03, 2023 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

And even if it isn’t radical Islamic terrorism being illegally imported across that border, there are plenty of other concerns and national security risks that come along with the acceptable and allowed invasion by MILLIONS into our country. 

Fentanyl being just one of those deadly concerns. 

As the situation in Gaza and in Israel intensifies in the coming days and weeks, there will be a lot of US focus on the region. Perhaps even the kick off or precursor to yet another endless war with US involvement. 

And all the while, thousands will continue to cross our own border and thousands will continue to be flown, bussed and placed into our schools and communities and still most of America will turn a blind eye to it. 

How can we possibly help Israel, help Ukraine, help and bail out the world if we can’t even protect our homeland?

Amar’e Stoudemire Sends ‘F**k You’ To BLM Supporters, Dems For Staying Quiet On Israel, Hamas’ Acts of Terror

The writing is on the wall and some of our fellow Americans are simply pretending they can’t read. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care. 

Written by Tomi Lahren

