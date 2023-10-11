Orioles’ Dean Kremer Dons ‘Star of David’ Necklace In MLB Playoff Start Amid Family’s Stay in War-Torn Israel

Videos by OutKick
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer proudly wore his faith around his neck on a massive stage.
Starting the game Tuesday, Kremer donned a Magen David (“Star of David”) pendant around his neck.
On the primetime mound, Kremer’s necklace highlighted his Jewish faith — born to Israeli parents — and made a strong declaration of support for Israel amid the violent siege by Hamas, the Iran-backed terrorist group.
The Israeli-American player — born in Stockton, Calif. — has family members in Israel who have been affected by Hamas’ plot.
“I mean, obviously, it’s a very sad situation. A lot of things are being brought to light,” Kremer commented on Tuesday regarding the attack on Israel. He speaks fluent Hebrew and holds dual citizenship between the United States and Israel.
According to the FOX broadcast of Tuesday’s ALDS matchup, Kremer’s extended family and younger brother are currently in Israel.
Kremer learned of his scheduled start on Sunday, a day after Hamas’ surprise attack, which has led to more than 1,008 Israelis killed and more than 3,418 injured, according to the U.S.’ Israeli Embassy on Tuesday.
Baltimore gave Kremer the nod of a lifetime to start Game 3 to stave off elimination by the Rangers. Kremer embraced the opportunity, with the situation in Israel still in the back of his mind.
Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde said he checked in with Kremer Monday morning.
Kremer’s connection to Israel sparked a new group of fans supporting Kremer Tuesday night as an extension of their support for Israel.
