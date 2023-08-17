Orioles Broadcaster Kevin Brown Is Shocked Analyst Doesn’t Know Who Blink-182 Is

Videos by OutKick

There was something ironically poetic about Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown singing Blink-182’s “I Miss You” during Tuesday night’s game.

The lyrics? “Where are youuuuuuu?”

That is exactly what the sports world was thinking about Brown after he was allegedly taken off Orioles MASN television broadcasts and suspended the last two weeks for criticizing the team.

Kevin Brown explains Blink 182 to Ben McDonald, complete with a Tom DeLonge impression. pic.twitter.com/ZQtmYjsIti — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2023

WHO DOESN’T KNOW BLINK-182?!

During the sixth inning of the Padres blowing out the Orioles 10-0 on Tuesday, the conversation started diverting away from the game as one would expect during a massive beatdown.

Out of nowhere, Brown starts bringing up the San Diego based Blink-182 and front man Tom Delonge – who regularly attends games while not on tour and religiously wears his Padres hat while performing.

Now Blink-182 is a MASSIVE band.. they single-handedly are credited for turning pop punk into the mainstream. (Gunz’s editor would suggest this is the kind of exaggeration one would expect from today’s youth and would recommend some musical reeducation.) They have a ton of hits – All The Small Things, What’s My Age Again, The Rock Show, I Miss You, First Date, Adam’s Song and plenty of others. They’ve sold over 50 million albums!

So you can understand why Brown was shocked when Orioles commentator Ben McDonald had no clue who they were.

“Don’t tell me you don’t know who Blink-182 is?” asked Brown.

“I’ll be honest with you I’ve never heard of Blink-182. It sounds like a fighter jet to me,” McDonald responded.

Understandably Brown went wild (as a lifelong Blink fan myself, I would have done the same, Kev).

Brown then begins singing their hit song “All The Small Things,” which McDonald wishes he didn’t do based on how off key he was. Shockingly however, McDonald didn’t know that song either!

However then Brown redeems himself by shouting out Delonge and his nasally vocals in Blink’s “I Miss You” song where Tom screams “WHERE ARE YOUUUUUU.”

To be fair, Brown absolutely nailed it.

Getting to sing Tom’s part in “I Miss You” with Tom DeLonge last night was something I truly will never be over pic.twitter.com/tkt8U8oPdx — Danny Stewart (χ) (@theOG_DANIMAL) May 7, 2023

But Kev – let’s keep the Blink 182 renditions to me and my MTV Becoming: Blink-182 performance from the mid 2000’s, alright my man?!

Welp. I just found my first TV appearance when I was on MTV and recreated Blink 182’s First Date video bacccck in the day. Here’s a clip – I have a full content piece coming out on it later about the show and my journey haha. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b8S5hCAVyb — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) July 27, 2023

