Oreos, Hot Sauce, Butt Cheeks & Lap Dances: Texas High School Suspends Football Players For Hazing Incident

It’s Week 1 for most high school football teams around the country, but one squad in Texas will take the field tonight with most of its players back home.

Twenty-one players from the Alamo Heights football team have been suspended two games, given in-house suspension, and given 10 hours of community services after wild details emerged this week of a hazing incident that spiraled out of control.

Reportedly, the team brought younger players out to the baseball field, made them strip down to nothing, had them put Oreos dipped in hot sauce between their butt cheeks and then race each other.

As if that wasn’t horrifying enough, if an Oreo fell out, the kid was forced to eat it.

I’ve been told kids had to race with hot sauce filled Oreo cookies in their butt cracks. If they dropped it they had to eat it. Bunch of parents found out and raised Hell. @AHHSmules https://t.co/o7tbjpyLJT — Mike Taylor (@MikeTaylorShow) August 24, 2022

All of this came from an anonymous tip given to the school Wednesday and was confirmed after an internal investigation.

According to the tipster, guys were also throwing hot sauce at the younger players and later made some of the freshmen strip down to their boxers at a party that night and give lap dances to the cheerleaders.

Apparently, one player landed in the hospital with burns from the Oreo incident – which the school district said didn’t happen on school property or during school hours. Administrators and coaches, the district said, also weren’t aware of the incidents.

Wild stuff, right? Had enough? Unfortunately, we’re not done yet.

Sources at Alamo Heights HS say one student involved in the alleged hazing incident was taken to the ER. As far as game suspensions: "Victims were considered willing participants and got one game. Perpetrators got two."#AlamoHeights plays their first game Friday. @KENS5 — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaNeavesTV) August 25, 2022

Pennsylvania high school football team suspended for hazing incident

Another hazing incident in Pennsylvania also went viral this week, and led to the removal of two players and a head coach.

This one stems from cell video videos showing a group of players restraining two members of the Middletown High School football team and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to “poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground.”

According to a letter sent out by the school district’s Superintendent, the video showed players fully clothed and it didn’t “appear that any student’s body was physically penetrated.”

“The video is difficult to watch as this is a completely unacceptable, offensive, and highly inappropriate act,” the letter continues, adding that players involved in the hazing, along with the head coach, were removed from the team.

Look, there’s a difference between being the young freshman on a team and having to earn your keep, and this stuff. Anyone who takes the “this is nothing compared to what I went through back my day” side is an idiot, because nobody should ever have to deal with this.

Running through the outfield completely naked with hot sauce-infused Oreos in your butt should never be acceptable or accepted. I played high school and college sports, and I can tell you, this ain’t it, fellas.

High school kids are stupid. I was stupid in high school, and so were you. There’s a reason you’re still years away from “the real world” when you’re in high school, not able to drive, not able to vote, etc.

It’s because you tend to make dumb decisions when you’re a teenager! I don’t think I’m breaking any news here.

But this is … another level.