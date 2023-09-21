Oregon Will Wear Color-Changing Cleats Against Colorado, Deion Sanders

Videos by OutKick

The Oregon Ducks have once again brought the swag game to another level, and they’re doing it with Colorado and Deion Sanders coming to town.

Time to turn up the heat on the fellas from Boulder!

The Ducks, who are always eight steps ahead of the rest of the world in terms of apparel, unveiled color-changing Nike cleats that will hit the turf for the first time Saturday afternoon.

They’re called the Vapor Edge KF Dunks for your sneaker-heads out there, and start out as plain black cleats.

The second they sense a little bit of heat — either from the weather or the friction against the turf — they morph into a Skittles-like explosion of green, yellow, blue and red.

I mean, good lord. Didn’t even know that was a thing until just now. Did you know shoes could change colors? I didn’t. Maybe I’m just an idiot and a shoe novice — actually, I definitely am — but still, pretty cool.

Anyway, Colorado is once again the talk of the town heading into another weekend of college football, and it looks like they’re about to meet their match. Oregon is favored by a whopping 21 points at home, and that was BEFORE these bad boys were unleashed to the universe.

According to the internet, they were the brainchild of Kenny Farr, Oregon’s Football Equipment Administrator. By the way, that must be an awesome job. You literally have the Nike world at your fingertips and can just come up with badass look after badass look each and every week.

Deion Sanders knows a thing or two about swag, so we’ll see if he comes up with anything over the next 48 hours to counter the Ducks. If he doesn’t, it could get ugly in Autzen.