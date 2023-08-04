Oregon, Washington Reportedly Leaving Pac-12 For Big Ten As Conference Realignment Roller Coaster Rides Along

Videos by OutKick

The Pacific-12 Conference is dangling over the Pacific Ocean coast, clinging to life on the San Andreas Fault, as we speak.

This just in …

Oops, this just out …

No one really knows what is happening and what may happen. As sentences begin, their ending changes at mid-sentence.

The latest is this:

Oregon and Washington are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

This is according to college football writer Brett McMurphy:

BREAKING: Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, becoming latest schools to leave Pac-12; putting Pac-12 future in doubt, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ 👀👀👀https://t.co/FtVKNdjHuD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

OutKick’s Trey Wallace confirms the report as well. Oregon and Washington will join Colorado, which left the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last July, effective in 2024. These three moves will leave the Pac-12 with nine schools.

But this all remains fluid.

Friday developments:

Dawn ET: Pac-12 dead.

9:30 a.m.: Pac-12 back.

11:00 a.m.: Pac-12 returns to endangered list.



Many plot twists, no actual news yet. Ongoing saga. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 4, 2023

As of late Thursday night, it appeared Arizona was close to leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, as it would follow Colorado. And it appeared that the Pac-12 would also lose Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten then.

But on Friday morning, that last part apparently changed.

BREAKING: Oregon and Washington's exit from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten appears to have lost momentum overnight, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic: https://t.co/e2MZM1R2Qa — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2023

And later Friday, the momentum of a Pac-12 fall to the sea was back on the league was unable to get its Grant of Rights signed to keep the league together.

Pac-12 unable to get Grant of Rights signed this morning & "nothing has changed" as far as Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Ducks & Huskies still expected to be Big Ten bound when finances are worked out, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

What is happening?

Apparently no one knows for sure.

And most recently, ESPN’s Thamel added this:

Sources: Washington and Oregon are "fully engaged" with the Big Ten. Things remain fluid, but are trending in that direction. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

“Things remain fluid,” said Thamel, who is the best or one of the best in all the land at covering college sports. That is the phrase of the day and week.

Yes, things remain fluid. In other words, we have no idea where this is going to end. We can report that there are meetings, though.

Can confirm @ralphDrussoAP report that there's a Big Ten presidents call now scheduled for today. There wasn't one scheduled early this morning. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

But we have no idea. I still don’t believe that Oregon and Washington leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten is a done deal.

What this fiasco of a news cycle illustrates this week more than anything is the fact that sometimes it is better for institutions like government and college football conference to do things in private.

Remember when USC and UCLA announced last summer that they were joining the Big Ten? There were no leaks that “they were close to joining the Big Ten.” Or that “they were meeting about joining the Big Ten,” and that a meeting “wasn’t scheduled early this morning.”

The first announcement was the last announcement. That’s how you get things done.

The Pac-12 obviously does not know how to get things done.

Florida State has been making a lot of news lately about possibly leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference. If you really want to leave, do it in quiet and leave.

When former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer decided to expand to 12 teams in football and split into two divisions so he could start a league playoff game in 1992, he just did it quietly. He didn’t publicly leak a meeting. He got it done.

The Pac-12 and its commissioner George Kliavkoff do not seem very organized. And frankly neither do the Big Ten or Big 12.

The latest on conference realignment.

Nothing is done, including the Pac-12.

Been a fair amount of confusion, even among people who should know what's going on.https://t.co/v4Uv8vG5Ov — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 4, 2023

“Been a fair amount of confusion, even among people who should know what’s going on,” Associated Press football writer Ralph Russo wrote this morning.

And those are the people giving information to reporters writing about this. So how less confused could they be.

This just in … what the hell is happening?

Meanwhile, over at the Southeastern Conference in Hoover, Alabama, all is well and very quiet. No additions or subtractions of programs. No musical chairs. Just counting all the money and preparing for its 14th national championship season in football out of the last 17 years.

Who needs realignment?