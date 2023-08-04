Arizona Approved To Join Big 12 Conference, Likely To Be The Next Team To Bolt The Pac-12

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Wildcats are reportedly close to jumping the Big 12 Conference, according to OutKick’s Trey Wallace.

Wallace confirmed that the Wildcats are in “deep discussions” with the Big 12 about imminently jumping from the Pac-12 Conference.

Sources: Arizona is in deep discussions with the Big 12 about joining the league. Some finality is expected in the near future, as there’s an Arizona Board of Regents meeting scheduled for later tonight. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

But more importantly, Wallace is reporting that the Big 12 has officially approved the Wildcats to join the conference. The Arizona Board of Regents is meeting late Thursday evening to vote on the university’s decision to jump ship.



The potential move, which has been long rumored, comes soon after the Colorado Buffaloes also announced their move to the Big 12. That move drew derision from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, but given this seemingly likely outcome brings the Pac-12 down to eight teams, Lanning may not be laughing much longer.

The likely disconnect between Arizona and the Pac-12 is the conference’s seemingly endless media rights negotiations.



LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Pac-12 To Likely Lose Arizona And Maybe More

For months, Commissioner George Kliavkoff has assured member institutions that he’d deliver a forward-thinking, lucrative television deal.

But the deal he presented to the teams wasn’t particularly well received.



On top of being based on a streaming platform, yearly revenue expectations were just $19-21 million. That represents a number roughly half that of what teams will receive in the Big 12.



If Arizona gets approval from the board to leave, it seems inevitable that Arizona State would follow. Similarly to USC and UCLA, it’s hard to imagine the two being separated.

And if ASU leaves, how much longer does the Pac-12 have? Will Oregon and Washington leave next?

Arizona might be the next domino to fall in conference realignment, and potentially one of the most important.