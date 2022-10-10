Oregon Unveils Pink Uniforms For Game Against UCLA

It’s October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, meaning the sports world is trotting out pink everything. Of course, Oregon is always looking for a reason to release new uniforms leading us to these Ducks’ black and pink duds for their upcoming game against UCLA.

They are nothing if not sharp-looking.

This isn’t the first time the Ducks have thrown on some pink-accented uniforms, but it is the first time they’ve done it in a while.

They’re calling them “Stomp Out Cancer” uniforms, and they feature black jerseys and pants with pink numbers and lettering. The black helmets feature features pink-colored wings and a big ol’ yellow O on the back,

This getup is fantastic. For me, what makes it are the yellow accents. They really pop.

They’ve worn pink uniforms a bunch of times in the past.

A lot of fans were excited to see pink return to Oregon’s frequently-changing collection of uniforms.

At long last, pink has returned to the Oregon uniforms.

Could use a little more of that yellow, but they're probably the sickest pink jerseys I've seen



Oregon by 40

The Oregon-UCLA matchup on October 22 should be a big one. The Ducks are currently ranked at No. 12 while the Bruins come in at No. 11.

Additionally, both teams are coming off of bye weeks, so they’ll be plenty rested when they hit the field in Eugene.

