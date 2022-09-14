Oregon Is Paying BYU A Staggering Amount Of Money For Saturday Game

Oregon wrote BYU a massive check to travel to Eugene.

The #25 Ducks and #12 Cougars will square off Saturday at 3:30 EST on Fox, but the game won’t come cheap for Oregon.

The Ducks paid BYU $1.1 million to travel to Eugene for the battle on the gridiron, according to KSL Sports.

Will BYU upset Oregon? (Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To make matters more interesting, the Ducks are only favored by -3.5 at most books. That means oddsmakers think there’s a real chance the Cougars get back on the plane to go home with a 3-0 record.

Is Oregon the next team to write a huge check to take a loss?

So far this season, we’ve seen multiple major programs write big checks just to end up losing what should have been an easy home game.

Sun Belt teams were paid nearly $4.2 million collectively by Nebraska, Texas A&M and Notre Dame, and all three of those traditional powers lost last Saturday.

All three lost. pic.twitter.com/8ofjIu6UEh — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 11, 2022

With the Cougars only being +3.5 underdogs at some books against Oregon, there’s a very real chance the Ducks get added to the list of programs that bought very expensive losses.

BYU is absolutely not a scrub program, and Oregon is far from great. The Ducks started the season by losing 49-3 to Georgia.

It was unwatchable football.

Will Oregon beat BYU? (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now, the two sides will square off Saturday afternoon. For Oregon’s sake, they better win. If not, the Ducks are going to get mocked for writing a huge check and losing.