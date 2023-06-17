Oregon State Football Commit Charged With Attempted Murder: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State football commit Brandon Smith is facing a serious legal charge after being taken into police custody.

Smith committed to the Beavers back on June 2, but he’s accused of participating in an attempted murder on the same day, according to ESPN. The former Santa Barbara City College running back has been hit with an attempted murder charge after a man was found seriously injured following a fight with four men.

Smith was taken into custody June 7, and now faces charges of suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy. His bond has been set at $2 million and he remains in custody.

Oregon State Brandon Smith charged with attempted murder. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Police do not believe it was a random attack and believe everyone involved knew each other, according to the same ESPN report.

Further details of what might have sparked the situation don’t appear to be known at this time.

Brandon Smith won’t play for Oregon State after attempted murder arrest.

Oregon State told ESPN Smith never officially signed with the Beavers after committing to the program in early June.

The program told ESPN Smith will not be part of the Beavers program now that he has incredibly serious criminal charges hanging over his head.

Smith rushed for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022 playing JUCO ball at Santa Barbara City, according to ESPN. He chose Oregon State over offers from Fresno State, Nevada, Hawaii and a handful of other programs.

Brandon Smith won’t play for Oregon State after attempted murder charge. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, he’ll have to focus on fighting criminal charges that could put him away for a very long time. It’s a brutal turn of events for a young man who appeared to have a very bright future.