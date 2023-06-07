Ex-NFL WR Travis Rudolph Found Not Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In 2021 Shooting: ‘Finally Got My Freedom Back’

Videos by OutKick

Former New York Giants wideout Travis Rudolph is a free man following a lengthy legal battle concerning his involvement in a fatal 2021 shooting.

Rudolph faced one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder after shooting at a group of four men that visited his home in April 2021.

Rudolph claimed that he shot at the men in self-defense after they appeared at his Lake Park home seeking retribution on behalf of Rudolph’s ex-girlfriend. He reportedly fired 39 rounds at the four men, killing one.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 26: New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph (19) during the National Football League preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 26, 2017, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BREAKING: Travis Rudolph, a former star football player at Cardinal Newman High and Florida State University, was arrested in Palm Beach County on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder https://t.co/9BNYJpXNpw pic.twitter.com/xrBp7W9hZ9 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 7, 2021

Travis Rudolph Found ‘Not Guilty’ For Fatal Shooting

The 27-year-old spoke to reporters following the jury’s decision.

“I finally got my freedom back. I can get back to my life. I just want to thank the jurors, thank the court, thank everyone that was involved in this,” Rudolph said. “I knew all along that I did what I had to do to protect me and my brother’s life.”

As reported by WPBF News, Terrenie Coleman, Rudolph’s sister, stood outside the courthouse with Rudolph on Wednesday and shared her relief over their yearslong battle against state prosecutors, vying for the player’s innocence.

“It means freedom. It means truth. God has set us free, and they have the truth now. The world has seen everything, and now it’s up to the jury to make the decision,” Coleman shared.

Rudolph joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and played in East Rutherford from 2017 to 2018. He played for FSU from 2014-16 and led a successful run in Tallahassee. Rudolph logged 153 catches for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Florida State WR Travis Rudolph (15) during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. (Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)