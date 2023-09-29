Oregon Man Stole Border Patrol Equipment Because He Believed The Zombie Apocalypse Had Arrived

Videos by OutKick

An Oregon man was convinced that the zombie apocalypse had arrived. So he did the only logical thing to do in such a situation. He broke into a Border Patrol office in the state of Washington to stock up on armor and weapons.

Federal prosecutors say that 30-year-old Austin Giger broke into a Border Patrol office in Whatcom County. While inside he stole ballistic vests, ammunition, and a radio so that he could protect himself during the zombie apocalypse.

Giger was charged in U.S. District Court in Seattle with one count of unlawful possession of ammunition and theft of government property. According to protesters, a Border Patrol agent nearby responded to an alarm at the office around 1:00 am on August 28.

When the agent entered the office he found Giger wearing a Customs and Border Protection jacket and body armor. He also found the Oregon man in possession of a rifle magazine, Border Patrol issued pepper spray, and a radio.

Giger initially told the responding agent that he was a Border Patrol employee. As it turns out, he is not an employee of the Border Patrol. He’s a criminal with multiple felonies in the state of Oregon. His rap sheet includes convictions for burglary, criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A Border Patrol Office Is Not Where You Load Up For A Zombie Apocalypse

A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations noted that Giger believed he was in a zombie apocalypse at the time and was gathering up items to protect himself.

“Giger stated that he entered through a door of the building and began taking things that he needed to protect himself,” according to special agent Jesse Miller. “Giger stated he believed he was in a zombie apocalypse.”

Try as we might, we never did find anything to explain exactly why Mr. Giger thought the zombie apocalypse had arrived. Sadly.

As if that wasn’t enough, the special agent added, “In addition, Giger admitted that he jiggled the locking mechanism on a rifle stand in an attempt to obtain the fully automatic M-4 rifles within the building.”

“Giger admitted to taking a magazine for those rifles with live ammunition pre-loaded inside.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office requested that Giger be held in custody pending trial. He is reportedly scheduled for a detention hearing in October.

If the zombie apocalypse does arrive, heading to a Border Patrol office isn’t the move. Stocking up on body armor and ammunition – without a gun to shoot it – isn’t going to help you much.