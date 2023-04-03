Joe Rogan Reveals His Plan For A Zombie Apocalypse, Make Sure To Bring Some Bullets

Videos by OutKick

Joe Rogan isn’t too worried about zombies taking over the world.

In fact, Joe Rogan almost seems excited about the idea of living in “The Walking Dead.” A clip went viral Sunday night from a podcast with Theo Von a few months back, and the famous UFC commentator and podcaster isn’t sweating zombies coming after him.

He’s convinced with enough firepower, people would just be picking them off one by one.

Joe Rogan isn’t worried about zombies.

“I feel like it would be real easy to kill all the zombies. I don’t think that it would be the kind of epidemic they claim in those shows. They move slow,” Rogan explained.

“If zombies are coming to Texas, they’re going to get gunned down. They’re not going to make it,” Rogan further added without a hint of concern in his voice.

If the shooters get tired, they can just go inside and take a nap because zombies obviously don’t know how to use door handles.

Rogan is consistent on the issue of the apocalypse.

This isn’t the first time Rogan has discussed what he’d do in the event society fell apart. In a previous podcast with Von, the two discussed what the plan would be if all hell broke loose.

The surprise of absolutely nobody, Rogan said he’d go home, load up some magazines and get ready to rock and roll.

It definitely doesn’t appear like Rogan is worried at all if he finds himself in a situation that resembles “The Last of Us” or “The Walking Dead.”

His strategy is also a solid one. I’ve never seen “The Walking Dead,” but it would seem reasonable to believe an AR-15 or a shotgun is always going to beat a decaying zombie.

The creatures in “The Last of Us” are a bit more hardened, but again, firepower is firepower at the end of the day.

What would your plan be if the undead started attacking society? Is it time to flee? Time to start shooting? Is there something else that might work? Let us know in the comments!