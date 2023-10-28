Oregon Ducks’ Mascot Goes Beast Mode With Hilarious Signs on ‘College GameDay’

Videos by OutKick

If you need more evidence that the Oregon Ducks’ mascot is hands down the best in the business in college football, here it is.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” ventured to Utah to preview a matchup between the Ducks and the Utah Utes. The Ducks’ mascot was there too with his contagiously funny personality, and he had the time of his life.

At one point during the broadcast, the mascot held up a sign behind Desmond Howard with a random reference to an episode of “New Girl.”

You’d have to be a diehard fan of the show to even wager a guess on what that line was. The show is on Hulu and Peacock, and as an aside, I would love to see what those service’s engagement statistics for the 10 minutes after fans saw that sign were.

Thankfully, the internet exists, so those of us on a budget can see for ourselves what the line was.

“New Girl, Season 4, Episode 20, 3:44”

— The Oregon Duck pic.twitter.com/9VANavxLXZ — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) October 28, 2023

I have zero idea what this has to do with anything related to college football. But at any rate, you gotta admit the randomness of the line is rather hilarious.

The Oregon Ducks’ Mascot Knows How To Brand Himself

The mascot wasn’t done there either. Later in the broadcast, he held a sign behind Pat McAfee’s head with a thought bubble that had “Troy Polamalu” written inside.

“You’re either winning or you learning” 📝@CoachDanLanning after a tough loss to Washington#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/cTuPI5KndG — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 28, 2023

You might be rightfully thinking, “What do Pat McAfee and Troy Polamalu have to do with each other?” This one, unlike the “New Girl” reference, is far less random.

Long story short, McAfee never scored a touchdown in his career with the Indianapolis Colts. In a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had his best chance to change that by running in a fake field goal for a score. However, safety Troy Polamalu ruined that attempt by snuffing out the trick play.

That was a very bland summary of what happened. McAfee tells it way better in this video, and I would highly recommend you spend the four minutes watching him retell the story.

Now that you know all that, the mascot’s troll is way funnier. This guy was on an absolute tear this afternoon.

And he kept going.

“Modern Family” star and Oregon native Ty Burrell appeared on set to talk about the game. If you look closely, you can see the Ducks’ mascot holding a rather appropriate sign in the background.

Honestly, there might be a familial connection with the two based on how funny each of them are.

The mascot’s last sign came at the end of the broadcast, which was a last-ditch effort to get McAfee to not pick Utah to win the game. Whether McAfee was trying to get back at the troll, or because he genuinely thinks Utah will win, it didn’t work. McAfee chose the Utes, despite the mascot’s best efforts.

Even if Utah upends Oregon, the Ducks’ mascot clearly won the day and cemented his case as the best mascot in college football – and maybe in all of America.

Now we just need to make sure he gets his shot with Dua Lipa.