Oregon Ducks’ Mascot Wants It All, Shoots Shot With Dua Lipa

Videos by OutKick

The Oregon Ducks mascot has some serious game – or “Dub Rizz,” as the kids say these days.

Oregon and Washington kicked off at 3:30 p.m. in one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. It’s the first time these two opponents play each other while ranked in the Top 10 nationally. Loads of NFL prospects will duke it out to get an inside track to a Pac-12 title and a College Football Playoff spot.

But none of that matters now. The most important story coming out of this afternoon in Seattle will be what happens in the love life of the Ducks’ mascot.

Lee Corso’s favorite mascot stole the spotlight by shooting his shot with a celebrity on national television.

During ESPN’s “College GameDay” broadcast, the Ducks’ mascot tried to get the attention of Grammy-award winning artist Dua Lipa. To make sure she got the message, he posted a picture of himself holding the sign on his official X account and tagged her.

You gotta respect the shameless and hilarious attempt. Harnessing the goofiness and likability of his personality, the guy chose the perfect pickup line for the moment.

Oregon Ducks’ Mascot Perfectly Seized The Moment

There doesn’t appear to be any backstory between the two. It’s most likely just a guy who seized the perfect opportunity to get a chance with a girl he’d likely never interact with.

Fortunately, social media users showed lots of support or the mascot, instead of discouraging a guy for putting himself out there.

Give my guy a chance pic.twitter.com/nHnWZlaqVL — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

Who knows if the Ducks’ mascot will end up levitating with Dua Lipa. At the very least, it’s safe to say he had most of America quacking up with his pickup tactics.

If you want more laughs, do yourself a favor and scroll though the mascot’s X account. Once you do, you’ll see a move like this perfectly fits the personality of one of college football’s best mascots.