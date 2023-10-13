Oregon/Washington Game Will Feature Staggering Number Of NFL Scouts

Videos by OutKick

NFL scouts are flooding into Seattle to watch Washington host Oregon.

The Ducks and Huskies play Saturday afternoon, and the eyes of the college football world will be on the game.

Turns out, it won’t just be the college football world watching. There will also be plenty of NFL scouts in attendance. Nearly three dozen are expected to be in the stands.

“There’s going to be 34 NFL scouts in attendance at Husky Stadium. That’s more scouts than teams. The obvious focus is going to be on Bo Nix and Michael Penix. Talking to scouts this week, they’re both perceived to be in that second round range right now, and they could end up first round picks. Think of that Kenny Pickett, 20ish range. They’re both different players, and obviously there’s intrigue if you look at attendance in the press box,” Pete Thamel reported when breaking down the NFL’s interest in the game.

You know there’s serious interest around a game when 34 NFL scouts are flying in from all over the country to sit in Husky Stadium.

Thamel’s assessment of who they’re there to watch is also 100% correct. While there are several NFL prospects on both teams, there’s no question Bo Nix and Michael Penix are the reason scouts are showing up.

Both are among the best QBs in the country, and both are deep in the Heisman race. Below are their stats on the year:

Michael Penix: 1,999 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bo Nix 1,459 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, one interception and one rushing touchdown.

Yeah, it’s very obvious why NFL scouts are so interested in the Washington/Oregon game. It’d be crazy for them to not be. Both QBs are athletic, dynamic and are having outstanding seasons. The two will also 100% be playing football on Sundays next season.

You can catch Oregon/Washington at 3:30 EST on ABC. It should be a duel for the ages between Nix and Penix.