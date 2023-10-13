Oregon Ducks Chooses Incredible Uniform Combination For Washington Game

Videos by OutKick

The Oregon Ducks chose yet another uniform masterpiece for their upcoming game against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks announced yesterday they will wear the “eggshell white” uniforms against the Huskies.

Despite not boasting any green or yellow elements like most new editions, the uniqueness and ingenuity are trademarks of Oregon football uniforms.

Oregon's uniforms for the Washington game go hard 🥶



(via @oregonfootball) pic.twitter.com/ZYAPDOVXD3 — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2023

It marks the third time Oregon will don this uniform combination. In 2021, they wore the jerseys against the UCLA Bruins, which was a Ducks victory. Oregon lost the Pac-12 title game while wearing these threads later that season, but got a victory last year against Colorado. The Ducks are hoping these uniforms will be worn for yet another victory, which is the biggest in the rivalry’s history.

Yahoo sports reported that there was speculation the Ducks would bring back throwback uniforms, but those have been pushed back to a later date.

Oregon Ducks Are More Than Flashy Uniforms

The Ducks uniforms are as good as their overall play this season. Oregon boasts a 5-0 record (good for No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll), and averages nearly 52 points per game. Heisman candidate quarterback Bo Nix has 1,653 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to his name. The defense only gives up 11.8 points per game.

The Oregon Ducks are one of college football’s best teams this season. (Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And yet, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said his team doesn’t rely on what they’ve accomplished so far when they face each opponent. Whether its Washington or anyone else, Lanning said his squad wants to win regardless of who they play.

“I think every one of our players know exactly what this game means to them personally in that room, and then also just to everybody that’s a Duck fan. And they want to win,” Lanning said. “When they step on the field it really doesn’t matter who we’re playing, they want to go out there, and they want to go compete at a high level.”

A highly-talented team with that level of drive? Add on the incredible uniforms, and the Huskies will have an intimidating opponent to face tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.