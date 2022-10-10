Bo Nix Is Putting Up Huge Numbers Since The Georgia Loss

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is having a sneaky great season for the Ducks.

To open the season, Georgia smashed the Ducks 49-3 and Nix finished the game with two interceptions, no touchdowns and just 210 yards of total offense. It was ugly to say the least.

However, since getting destroyed by the Bulldogs, Nix and Oregon are 5-0 and his numbers are much better than people might realize.

In the past five games, Nix has 1,353 passing yards, 20 total touchdowns, one turnover and a completion rate of 73.8%.

Oregon QB Bo Nix in his last 5 games:



74% completion rate

1,647 total yards of offense

9.1 yards per play

20 total TDs

1 turnover

5-0#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/6aQR2nYmI4 — Saturday Out West (@satoutwest) October 9, 2022

Bo Nix is changing the narrative.

It seems kind of crazy because nobody is paying attention due to the blowout against Georgia, but Nix is having one of the best seasons of any QBs in America.

A lot of QBs don’t put up 20 touchdowns in a season. He has 20 total touchdowns through the first half of the year for the #12 Ducks.

Oregon QB Bo Nix is putting up big numbers. He has 20 total touchdowns in his last five games. Oregon is currently 5-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While there’s still six regular season games remaining and a lot can happen, it’s not crazy to think Nix could be in the race for some major awards by the time the year ends.

You simply don’t often see numbers like the ones he’s putting up.

Bo Nix is dominating since losing to Georgia. The Ducks are 5-1 through six games. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If he does put up more big numbers down the stretch and the Ducks keep winning, it’ll be disrespectful to not give the man some major respect.