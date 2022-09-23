Bo Nix Reveals The One Thing He Misses About Playing At Auburn

Bo Nix misses enjoying a great chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

The dual-threat QB spent the first three years of his college career playing at Auburn in the SEC before transferring to Oregon.

What does he miss? There’s no Chick-fil-A in Eugene, and that means Nix has to settle for eating lots of Chipotle.

I asked Oregon QB Bo Nix if he misses the food in the South. He said: "I'll tell you what I miss — Chick-fil-A. They don't have that in Eugene. Thank goodness for Chipotle." — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 22, 2022

Chick-fil-A isn’t just a restaurant. For many people, it’s a lifestyle. Being a Chick-fil-A fan is about the same as being a football fan.

It’s just ingrained in your DNA if you come from the south. Why? It’s impossible to say for sure, but it’s simply reality.

Bo Nix misses Chick-fil-A. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now, Nix is slinging it up in Eugene, and it doesn’t take an expert to figure out the food in Oregon doesn’t stack up to the food in Alabama or just about anywhere else in SEC country.

However, a lack of Chick-fil-A hasn’t apparently ruined Nix’s game. Through three games, Nix has the best completion percentage of his career by nearly 10 points, has a TD:INT ratio of 3.5/1 and has the Ducks sitting at 2-1.

Oregon QB Bo Nix says Eugene doesn’t have a Chick-fil-A. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Yes, the blowout loss to Georgia was brutal, but outside of that Nix has been doing well. Chipotle seems to be getting the job done just fine.