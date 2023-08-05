Oregon Board Chair Voted To Join The Big Ten In The Middle Of Playing Golf

Videos by OutKick

Conference realignment news seems to be coming thick and fast. So fast, that some Board of Trustee members have to vote from wherever they can whenever they can as was the case for one Oregon board member.

Because this latest spate of conference moves has happened quickly with votes among various boards being called on short notice.

These are of course important votes, so what is one to do if they happen to have, oh, say a tee time?

You take your phone with you on the course and you vote to join the Big Ten before you chip onto the green, that’s what you do.

The University of Oregon Board of Trustees needed to vote on whether or not to join the Big Ten. However, chairman Steve Holwerda was playing a round of golf when the vote went down.

But thanks to technology Holwerda got to vote from the links.

University of Oregon Board of Trustees chair Steve Holwerda is literally voting to join the Big Ten from the golf course.



College football is AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/VhvhApQyPM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 4, 2023

What a beauty.

If the polo shirt and golf glove weren’t enough to convince you that Holwerda was playing a Friday afternoon round during one of the biggest moments in the history of the school’s athletic program, here’s another photo.

Peak Realignment.



(This is Oregon's board chair.) pic.twitter.com/9oXLtyuzmY — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 4, 2023

Yeah, it looks like he put one in the sandtrap, but wouldn’t you do the same with all these eyes on you? Hell, I’d shank a shot so badly if I was in his position. It’d be so embarrassing they wouldn’t let the school into the conference.

The folks at the Big Ten would be like, “On second thought, we’ll just take the Huskies. You guys can stay in the Pac-12…”

It keeps looking like there may be more movement to come as more schools get poached from the Pac-12. Oregon and Washington are off the Big 10 and there are rumors that a few more Pac-12 schools will jump to the Big 12.

