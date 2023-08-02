Big Ten Having Exploratory Discussions About Adding Oregon And Washington: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Big Ten leaders reportedly are doing due diligence on what expansion invites for Oregon and Washington would look like.

The PAC-12 is on the brink of absolute and utter chaos as conference leaders contemplate a new media deal. The new media deal reportedly is streaming heavy with Apple.

Not ideal. Not ideal at all. Colorado is leaving for the Big 12 in 2025, USC and UCLA are leaving for the Big Ten as well next summer and there are serious fears within the PAC-12 the floodgates are open.

How many more teams might split? Well, buckle up because the day of reckoning could be near.

Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten?

All eyes have been on Oregon and Washington amid speculation both want to bolt for the Big Ten. After all, why would either even entertain the idea of signing a lengthy media deal that likely doesn’t even beat the Big 12’s $31.7 million a year per school?

Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday afternoon that the B1G “has begun exploratory discussions about expanding membership to 18 or even 20 teams” and Oregon and Washington are at the top of the list if two more teams are added.

If the Big Ten goes to 20, then Cal and Stanford would be up next. Both programs are great culture fits for the Big Ten when it comes to academics, but neither would likely be competitive in basketball or football.

Yahoo Sports described the “discussions” as being “in the very early stages” and “no decision” has been made on anything just yet. The report also notes the B1G could be comfortable waiting for the Big 12/PAC-12 feud to play out before doing any poaching.

It was reported a few months ago that the Big Ten had vetted Oregon and Washington for admission to the conference.

It now appears the next stage might be unfolding in real time.

What will happen with the B1G and the Ducks and Huskies?

It’s worth noting again that the talks are in the early stages. Nothing has happened yet, but if Colorado’s exit to the Big 12 taught us anything, it’s that these situations can rapidly develop.

I keep using the Cold War spy thriller comparison, and I use it because it’s accurate. Much like espionage, most people don’t find out what’s happening until it’s too late.

Remember, UCLA and USC successfully jumped to the B1G without anyone really knowing about it until moments before it was announced.

In theory, the same thing could happen again. The only difference now is the PAC-12 is under a microscope. It wasn’t last summer. A lot has changed and to call the situation fluid would be an understatement.

What we know for sure is the PAC-12 is in big trouble, and its media deal offering seems borderline pathetic. Oregon and Washington are national brands. Neither has any reason to stick around and both would jump to join the Big Ten. Even at a reduced rate, it still makes a ton of sense.

That leaves fans with one question: Will Big Ten invites soon follow? That remains to be seen, but it’s an exciting time for fans across America.