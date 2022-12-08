Opponent Accuses Ebanie Bridges Of Not Supporting Her Native Australia

There has been a veritable war of words leading up to the all-Australian title bout between Ebanie Bridges and Shannon O’Connell.

Bridges — who has become something of a social media powerhouse and… uh, “entrepreneur” — has already been on the receiving end of some verbal barbs from O’Connell.

Last month, O’Connell likened Bridges to a stripper for showing up to weigh-ins clad only in lingerie.

Now, O’Connell is calling Bridges out for not supporting the Land Down Under.

“Just the pure disrespect she’s had for Australian boxing. I’ve been told she was saying if we won the purse bid, she’d rather vacate than fight again in Australia,” O’Connell told FOX Sports.

“To me, most Aussies that leave Australia they want to come back and defend their titles or fight in front of their home fans, especially when they think they’re as global and as big as she does.

“So why wouldn’t she want to fight in front of her home crowd if she’s an Aussie?”

She might have a point. It’s the biggest fight in Australian women’s boxing history. I’m not sure how extensive that history is, but Australia used to be a penal colony, so it could be deeper than we realize.

However, despite the national significance, their fight is happening thousands of miles and several oceans away in the United Kingdom.

Australian boxers Ebanie Bridges and Shannon O’Connell will square off in Leeds, England this month. That’s a long way from the land Down Under, which O’Connell isn’t fond of. (Getty Images)

O’Connell Says That Fighting In Australia Would’ve Meant The Same Money For Bridges

According to O’Connell, the decision makes less sense when you look at the dollarydoos.

“The money would have been the same for her as it would have been here because they won the purse bid and [promoter] Eddie Hearn could have put it in Australia,” O’Connell said.

“She’s really disrespected the country.”

While she doesn’t agree with holding their match outside the land of platypuses and Vegemite, O’Connell can’t argue with Bridges moving to further her career.

“I don’t condemn her at all for moving away and making her career better, but she had this opportunity to fight in Australia.”

The two will hop in the ring to fight for the IBF female bantamweight title on December 11.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle