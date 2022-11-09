Ebanie Bridges Tells Fan To DM Her After Being Told She Has Sexy Armpits

Add another line to IBF Bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges’ resume. She holds an impressive 8-1 record in the ring, has popularized lingerie weigh-ins, sells sweaty socks and feet pics, is a “findom” and is now selling armpit pics.

To break that all down and distill it into just a few words, she never has a dull moment. The “Blonde Bomber” took to her Instagram Story and asked her followers to send her anonymous messages.

The Blonde Bomber at Sky Sports Boxing’s All Female Fight Night (Image Credit: Ebanie Bridges/Instagram)

One of the anonymous messages led Ebanie to direct the person to slide into her DMs. The message reads, “Has anyone ever told you you have sexy arm pits? One for the arm pit fetish guys out there!”

This is apparently a thing and it’s a thing that isn’t new to the former ring girl and math teacher turned boxer. Without skipping a beat she responded by admitting she’s sold armpit pics before.

Ebanie invited the fan to her DMs with her response, “I’ve sold a few arm pit pics. DM me x.”

Ebanie Bridges Is A Woman Of Many Trades

Selling feet and now armpits pics has Ebanie at least considering joining OnlyFans. She admitted over the summer that it was only a matter of time before she created an account on the platform.

“$1000 AUS is a pretty good affordable thing for people. Obviously it’s a lot more for my fight socks, but just my everyday training socks yeah it’s $1000,” she explained.

“They pay $150 AUS for just a picture of my dirty socks on the floor, not even on my feet. OnlyFans is literally a hub for these kinds of people; findom, pay pigs, foot people, it’s a hub for it. Why not take it?”

“It’s just a matter of f***ing time, let’s be real, when I’m going to do an OnlyFans. I think I’ll probably make $100,000 in the first week.”

Until she makes that leap, she’ll be throwing hands in the ring. She has a title defense lined up against fellow Australian, Shannon O’Connell, on Dec. 10.