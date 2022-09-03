Boxing Champ Ebanie Bridges Is Making A Ton Of Money As A Financial Dominatrix

Boxer Ebanie Bridges reveals that she’s added another side gig to her impressive resume. She’s making a ton of money from her fans as a financial dominatrix.

The former math teacher turned IBF Bantamweight champion has made money in several different ways outside of the ring. She’s spent a lot of time developing a large social media following and that work has paid off.

While Ebanie hasn’t made the move to OnlyFans just yet, she has cashed in on her followers by selling her sweaty socks and feet pics to them. She revealed recently that she’s added a new way to make money with something called “findom” or financial domination.

The Blonde Bomber, as she’s nicknamed, described findom during an interview on the Diren Kartal YouTube channel as being sent money to call guys losers.

“Just insulting them and they just throw money at me. They just want to give me their money. I can easily make a thousand in like 20 minutes,” she said.

Blonde Bomber Ebanie Bridges’ DMs are a wild place

Kartal could not believe what he was hearing. So Ebanie Bridges found a couple of examples of guys sliding into her DMs just to send her money. She shared those DMs with him and his fans.

“Look at this message,” she said before reading it aloud. “‘Hey Ebanie, I know you must get tons of DMs, just wondering if I could send you some money at all?'”

She says she gave that fan her PayPal account and Amazon wish list. She then shared DMs from a guy who sent her money to buy an outfit.

He was a returning customer who had previously bought feet pics from her. After he asked Ebanie if he could send her money, she asked why he hasn’t paid for pictures of his feet lately.

“I said, ‘you haven’t asked for feet for ages, you don’t like them anymore?’ He goes, ‘I love your feet, more humiliating for you to take my money and I get nothing in return.'”

The DM exchange continues, “He goes, ‘£100 sent to your PayPal.’ I go, ‘haha you’re right, it’s pretty embarrassing but it’s also humiliating paying for feet pics don’t you think?”

Ebanie finished up the exchange with this fan by calling the guy a loser and telling him she’s happy to take his money.

Social media can be a really weird place. It’s brought people and all of their bizarre interests together like nothing else.

I don’t pretend to understand the findom thing, but if it is your thing then you have someone more than willing to take your money. It sounds like Ebanie’s DMs are open.

As for her main job, Ebanie revealed earlier in the interview that she hopes to be defending her IBF title some time in September.

Fellow Australian Shannon O’Connell is in line for a shot at the Blonde Bomber and her belt.