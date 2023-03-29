OnlyFans Sex Giantess Says ‘Men Want To Be Kept In Her Bum’

Videos by OutKick

British OnlyFans model Penny, a 6-1 ‘Sex Giantess,’ is peeling back the curtain on the kinky stuff her clients are into.

And, frankly, it ain’t exactly what you’d expect.

“The most popular are custom role-playing videos where I am growing and they are shrinking,” she recently told Media Drum. “They want to be kept in my shoe, boobs or bum most of the time, crushing them.”

Well then. I guess there you have it!

Who knew there was a true thirst out there for giant naked women to hold you in their bums like a kangaroo? Not me, that’s for sure!

Penny, a 34-year-old mother of two, says she discovered this avenue for “sex giantess” fetishes last year, and it was right down her alley. Now, she makes well north of $200,000 a year pumping out videos of putting tiny men into her bosom.

“As a 6-foot, 1-inch blond I have been sexualized and hit on since I was 13,” she said. “There is a massive fetish out there for tall women. It’s my height that stands out and makes me unique, if I wasn’t so tall there is no way I would make so much money.

“I make a lot of money through tips and requests on giantess content.”

Penny’s height doesn’t come without it’s downfalls, though. And I ain’t talking about having to duck through doorways.

Apparently, she hasn’t had real sex since Halloween.

“I have to admit I find that OnlyFans is a massive obstacle if you want a serious relationship,” she continued. “It definitely gives a certain impression and causes a lot of jealousy. I’ve now stayed single since October and definitely find it much easier that way.

“It’s a little ironic that as a sex worker I haven’t actually had sex in six months.”

Chin up, Penny. Your day is coming!