OnlyFans Mom Wants ‘Justice For All’ After More Unfair Treatment

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans moms and teachers are rallying around their own to fight for their right to produce #content.

The latest comes from Sara Blake Cheek, a fellow mother who’s coming to the defense of a Florida OnlyFans mom who claims she was unfairly treated by her son’s school when they discovered her sultry side-job.

The aptly-named Cheek recently spoke out in defense of Florida mom Victoria Triece after Triece decided to sue a Florida school district after they allegedly banned her from volunteering at her son’s school upon discovering his OnlyFans page.

Cheek, a businesswoman, apparently has experience in this area. She claims she had to briefly homeschool her 7-year-old son after the school suspended him when they found out mom was also an OnlyFans star.

“When Victoria’s story hit I messaged her because she had found an attorney willing to take on an OnlyFans case,” Cheek told The Star. “I had a similar situation with being banned from my kids’ football organizations because I did OnlyFans. I wasn’t allowed to bring them to practice, watch their games or have any communication with coaches.

“They erased me from my kids’ lives and humiliated me for what I did in private by exposing that secret.”

OnlyFans mom Sarah Blake Cheek defends the industry.

OnlyFans mom Sarah Blake Cheek defends Florida-based star

Another week, another OnlyFans creator being shunned by society. It’s quickly becoming a common occurrence, with Florida-based Triece being the latest victim.

Triece, who also goes by “Snooks,” recently filed a lawsuit against Orange County Public Schools after she says she was kicked out of her kids’ volunteer group after her racy page was discovered.

Lawyers for the the heavily-tattooed mother of two are crying foul, however, because they claim Triece ain’t the only soccer mom with a side-job.

“To paint Ms. Triece with the modern-day equivalent of a ‘Scarlet Letter’ has left Ms. Triece with no other option other than filing suit,” they said. “Many other parents of children in Orange County Schools are also participants in OnlyFans as well as other adult oriented professions, such as topless dancing, adult-themed acting, online sexting, among others.”

Cheek, meanwhile, joined the fight this week, and her story is even worse. She claims her son was suspended upon the school finding out about her racy OnlyFans page.

“My son was even suspended from school and in trying to communicate with the principal, she refused to talk to me or give a reason as to why he was being treated badly simply because I did OnlyFans,” she said.

“I am seeing Victoria fight this and bring more attention to the issue of cancelling a mother for providing for her family simply because someone is insecure or wants to label it as bad or negative. It is unjust and awful.

“A celebrity can film sex scenes or be topless in a movie and be praised for a weird baby name they give to their children. This is no different other than the fact we are giving our kids normal suburban lives.”

Cheek later added that she hopes Victoria – “Snooks” – gets “justice for us all.”

Amen!

OnlyFans mom Sarah Blake Cheek.

OnlyFans mother of two Victoria Triece is suing a Florida school system.

