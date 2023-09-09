OnlyFans Mom Does A Victory Dance After Her Former Bully’s Dad Becomes One Of Her Subscribers

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans mom Lucy Banks got the ultimate revenge on a former childhood bully of hers. She revealed recently that her former bully’s dad became one of her subscribers.

To celebrate the news, she did what anyone would do these days, she recorded a victory dance and posted it on social media. Lucy ran out into her backyard for a version of the “Chicken Dance” added the caption “This is my greatest day ever” then proceeded to celebrate.

The text-overlay on the TikTok clip reads, “The girl from my home town who tried to ruin me. Her dad just subscribed to me.”

That has to sting a little if you’re the bully. For starters you failed to ruin Lucy’s life then your dad gets too horny online and ends up subscribing to her.

That’s definitely not something you want to hear about in the form of a victory dance on social media. Unfortunately, the fun for Lucy was short-lived.

No, as far as we know, the dad didn’t unsubscribe and he’s still forking over his cash. The fun didn’t last because Lucy had a falling out with the platform.

This isn’t just a misunderstanding either. According to Lucy, she went up the chain to the OnlyFans CEO. Her account has been scheduled for deletion and she’ll be quitting the platform at the end of September.

The OnlyFans Mom’s Run On The Platform Could Be Coming To An End

Lucy, who says she communicated with CEO Amrapali Gan, was accused of violating the rules of the platform by selling her Snapchat code.

“She told me I was being queued for deletion for selling my Snapchat code, which isn’t even against the rules,” Lucy said of her communication with Gan. “I showed her screenshots of where I had reached out to OF Support to double check I was allowed to.”

She added, “She didn’t care, just told me to appeal my account deletion after it happened.”

Rather than deal with the appeals process, Lucy has decided to leave the platform after four years on it. She states in her Instagram bio in all caps, “Website closing forever end of September.”

We’ll see if she actually goes through with it or if the desire to create content wins out and she appeals her account’s scheduled deletion. Whether she’s finished as the OnlyFans mom or not, Lucy Banks will always have the win of having her bully’s dad as one of her subscribers.