Model & Soccer Fan Ashley Carolina Celebrates Win Over Rival By Flashing Her Booty

There was more than bragging rights riding on a recent soccer game between rivals Club America and Club Tijuana all thanks to model and OnlyFans content creator Ashley Carolina. The two teams faced off in Mexico last weekend during the Apertura Tournament.

The 26-year-old fan of Club America made a promise prior to the start of the game. If her team ended up adding a win to their record, she would celebrate the victory in a way that fans of the team and her followers would want to see.

Ashley promised to mark a victory by droping her pants and flashing her booty for her followers. It’s the kind of extra motivation that is really hard to ignore. With the added pressure heading into the rivalry game, her team delivered.

Club America didn’t just deliver a win, they dominated their rival. Well, as much as you can dominate a soccer game. They scored three goals while holding their opponent scoreless.

This OnlyFans Content Creator Knows How To Support Her Team

With more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram and X combined, Ashley delivered on her promise with a video that has been viewed more than 440,000 times.

It shows the OnlyFans star and Club America fan going the extra mile to support her team in what appears to be a suite at the game. She flashes her booty and all is right with the world.

There’s nothing like a solid rivalry to bring the best out of each team and their fan bases.

I don’t anything about the history between these two teams, but if there’s a fan going out of their way to add a little extra to the rivalry I’m all for it.

The games are won and lost on the field. There’s no doubting that. But these kinds of celebrations play a role in helping a team gain an edge.

It doesn’t show up on any stat sheet and it’s nearly impossible for analytics nerds to calculate. That doesn’t mean the promise of a solid celebration by a well-known fan doesn’t impact a game. It does.