Brazilian Model On A Mission For The Largest Natural Booty In The World

If you’re not first, you’re last. That’s the case even for those battling it out for the largest natural booty in the world. Just ask Brazilian fitness model Vanessa Ataides.

The 37-year-old isn’t settling for second place. She’s on a mission to capture the top spot and is putting in hours in the gym while crushing up to eight protein heavy meals a day.

While you’re sleeping, Vanessa is up getting in an hour of squats before moving on to deadlifts and the bench press – you don’t want to get to bottom heavy. She starts her day at 4 am.

Brazilian model on a mission for the largest natural booty. (Image Credit: Getty)

After hitting the weights she goes for a 4k run. Her routine currently has her two inches from her goal. She’s dragging around a 49.6 inch backside right now with hopes of hitting 51.2 inches.

“I face difficulties in training, because I feel a lot of pain in my back and knees. It can be so intense that I don’t get out of bed,” Vanessa said according to The Sun. “It’s been four years since I’ve gone a day without experiencing some sort of pain.”

You know what they say, no pain, no gain. And if there’s no pain, there’s no extra attention and Vanessa is all about that.

“But the exercises work, because my bum keeps getting bigger,” she continued. “My dream is to have a gym at home so I can train even more. I’ve worked hard for what I’ve got.”

“Even while in pain, I’m happy like this. I love to draw attention to myself.”

Putting in all of that work, and enduring the pain that goes with it, to walk around with an enormous booty isn’t all fun and games. She has to deal with the haters too.

There Might Be More To The Brazilian Model’s Mission

Vanessa said, “I get insulted all the time for my physical choices, both on the street and on social media. It’s very hard for people to understand that not everyone is the same and that everyone has different tastes.”

All the work, all the pain, and all the hate isn’t going to keep her from reaching her goal. She said, “I want the largest natural backside in the world.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking. That’s a goal with shooting for. I also know that you’re a little suspicious about the natural part of that equation.

If your alarm bells went off you were right. She has admitted to using PMMA fillers and silicone implants to help shape her backside. What’s some fillers and implants when we’re talking natural anyway?