OnlyFans Model Says She’s So Hot That A Fan Divorced His Wife & Signed Over His Life Insurance To Her

OnlyFans model Mercedes Valentine is so hot that her fan base will do almost anything for her. The 22-year-old influencer and neuroscience student from Sussex revealed just how far some of her fans are willing to go.

The most dedicated of her fans beg to be her slaves. This group of individuals isn’t just helping her check items off of her Amazon Wish Lists. They’re doing things she says she’s never asked for.

Things like signing over their soul to her, divorcing their wives, and even signing over life insurance policies. Valentine was a little confused by people wanting to be her slave at first, but seems to have embraced the idea.

“I have a lot of slaves. I have a slave who signed over his soul to me, apparently it’s a thing,” she said. “It was new to me. There’s a slave registry on the internet.

“I didn’t understand why people would want to be my slave because I don’t come across very dominant.”

Valentine calls herself “Your favorite athlete and Pole dancer” and charges her large group of subscribers $14 a month for content on OnlyFans while advertising several other services. None of which require her subscribers to leave their wives or anything crazy like that.

This Might Be Normal For An OnlyFans Model, But It’s Far From Normal

Despite there being no calls for her subscribers to get divorced on her OnlyFans, she says that it’s happened and much, much more. One of her “slaves” left his wife, handed over his life insurance policy, and got tattoos of her.

“I have this one slave’s life insurance, it has been signed over to me. He divorced his wife for me, had tattoos of me, even one on his ring finger.” Valentine said. “But I didn’t ask him to do any of this.”

Valentine sees herself as an ordinary person. One that makes a ton of money from a lot of subscribers, some of which beg to be her slaves, and do insane things like get divorced and sign over their souls.

When subtract that from the equation, she’s just like everyone else. So all of the extras being thrown her way without her asking is confusing to her. Don’t get it wrong, she enjoys it.

“To strangers you’re this untouchable thing they can’t have, whether it’s because you’re geographically far away or they believe they can’t get a girl like that in real life,” she explained. “It’s nice that people believe in you. But people don’t see that I’m a normal person.”

I’ve got news for Mercedes Valentine. None of what she just explained, on the sending or receiving end, is normal person behavior.