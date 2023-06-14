‘Hot Phobia’ Has Struck Again, Mother Says She’s Too Hot To Be Around Other Moms Because They’re Jealous Of Her Good Looks

Videos by OutKick

This “hot phobia” trend is getting out of control. First a model couldn’t shop at supermarket with the smallest cut-off jean shorts know to man, now a mom can’t pick up her kid from school or attend a birthday party without dirty looks from jealous women.

Sabine Roll-Cohen is the latest to experience the ill effects of “hot phobia.” The 40-year-old model/personal shopper, and mother of a six-year-old, from London can’t help that she likes to look good when she leaves the house, but is having issues with jealous women.

Hot phobia strikes again (Image Credit: Sabine Roll-Cohen/Instagram)

“I like to wear small shorts, or a low dress, or a tiny crop top, I like to feel sexy,” Roll-Cohen said. “Every woman should look after themselves. I don’t go out much anymore, so the school run is my reason to get dressed, so why not wear a nice outfit?”

Feeling sexy during school runs isn’t a welcomed sight by other moms. Neither was her wardrobe choice to a kid’s birthday party. She wore a crop top that showed off her stomach with a pair of skinny jeans and the other mothers wanted nothing to do with her.

This caused a little bit of confusion for Roll-Cohen. She said of the birthday party experience, “But every single mum at the party, apart from my friend, ignored me. I asked my friend why no one was talking to me and she said, ‘Maybe you wear the wrong outfits.'”

That didn’t register with her. According to Roll-Cohen, the other women are just jealous women who haven’t been able to bounce back after having kids.

It’s Time To Put An End To Hot Phobia

“I think they must be jealous as I do have a good body. I’m size eight, 5ft 7, I don’t go to the gym and I don’t have to watch what I eat,” Roll-Cohen said.

“A lot of these ladies are bigger and less sexy after having children and I think it annoys them that I look so good. If jealousy is an illness, I hope they all get better soon.”

The school and birthday parties aren’t the only place where jealous women hangout. They hangout where she shops too. She gets dirty looks for simply looking hot while shopping.

All of that’s disgusting. Can’t a woman go out looking hot, while thinking to herself that she’s hotter than all of the other mothers because they’ve let themselves go, without getting any hate?

That’s apparently too much to ask. It’s clear she’s doing all she can to make friends. When all else fails, run out and claim to be a victim of hot phobia.

Make sure to call all of the women jealous, and bring up that you’re hotter than them, because they’re all bigger and less sexy after having kids. That’s the formula for stopping all of the dirty looks right there.

She’s going to have so many friends after this she’s going to long for the days when everyone was giving her dirty looks.