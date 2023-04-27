Model Claims To Be Victim Of ‘Hot Woman Phobia’ After She Was Kicked Out Of A Supermarket While Wearing Ridiculously Short Shorts

Videos by OutKick

Instead of removing their hats and placing their hands over their hearts when she walked by, influencer Kerolay Chaves was treated rudely by customers at a supermarket in Brazil. Then, for the crime of being too hot, she was kicked out of the store.

The move has the self-proclaimed “last virgin on OnlyFans” calling foul. The 21-year-old was simply trying to shop in ridiculously short shorts. What is she supposed to do for food now?

Influencer kicked out of supermarket in short shorts (Image Credit: Kerolay Chaves/Instagram)

The first thing you do when you’re kicked out of a Belo Horizonte in Brazil is jump on social media to file a complaint with the court of public opinion. That’s exactly what Kerolay did.

Her complaint read, “Just came from the supermarket and was bullied for wearing “too short clothes”. Some people looked with prejudice, others cursed me and finally, I was kicked out of the site.”

“Do you believe it?,” she continued. “I think it’s absurd that we women are still treated this way just because we dress how we want. Truth is, we go through it because we’re too hot, that’s all!”

Obviously the reason she was kicked out was for being too hot. That seemed self-explanatory due to the pictures of her shortened trip to the supermarket.

But for reasons only known to those trolling her, she received a lot of backlash for her comments. This forced her to follow up the solid case of being too hot to walk through a supermarket with another great point.

Kerolay pointed out that because she’s so hot she’s also a victim of “hot woman phobia.” Now that is where she rests her case, or so I hope.

Kerolay Chaves Bravely Takes On Hot Woman Phobia

Here’s that strong closing argument, “I felt offended by the gratuitous hate I received both in the market and on my Instagram. I think all these insults have more to do with the “hot woman phobia’ I face on a daily basis.”

Find the flaw in that statement. It doesn’t exist. This has nothing to do with her attire whatsoever. This is part of a larger attack on hot women everywhere.

If you’re not with her, you’re against her. How can you be against anyone with the type of online success that Kerolay has been able to enjoy, even with the whole hot woman phobia she is faced with on a daily basis.

Hero isn’t a strong enough word.