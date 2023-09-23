Model Who Was Kicked Out Of A Supermarket For Wearing Ridiculously Short Shorts Receives A Marriage Proposal On A Billboard

Videos by OutKick

Influencer Kerolay Chaves revealed back in April that a trip to her local supermarket, in a pair of ridiculously short shorts, went awry after she was treated rudely by customers. The victim of “hot woman phobia” was then kicked out of the store.

Despite the tough trip, the 22-year-old Brazilian model’s interactions aren’t always negative. She’s built a large following with her content and recently received a marriage proposal from one of her fans.

The proposal was made with the use of a billboard that was displayed on one of the busiest streets in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The unknown proposer had one request before the two tied the knot, she had to stop making exclusive content.

Kerolay said the billboard/marriage proposal addressed to her said, “Marry me and leave OnlyFans.”

“I was proposed to,” Kerolay announced on Instagram. “Guys, I can’t believe it hahaha I have the best fans in the whole world and I can prove it!”

“I was happy at home when I received a photo of a billboard with a marriage proposal. My fan asked me to marry him, can you believe it?,” she continued. “I never thought someone would pay me such a tribute.”

Good Luck Getting A Successful OnlyFans Content Creator To Call It Quits

While obviously flattered by her fan’s proposal, she also shared a message in her Instagram Story making it clear she wouldn’t be shutting down her OnlyFans in order to tie the knot.

Although, Kerolay is a romantic and wouldn’t close the door on tying the knot with her random billboard purchasing fan. She said, “The author – send me a message, who knows, maybe we can get married, but leave OnlyFans, there’s no way right now, that’s too much to want.”

There you have it another shining example that love doesn’t have to be that hard. You get a proposal on a billboard from a stranger and you don’t immediately right it off, even if there’s an unreasonable request attached to the proposal.

Keep an open mind and more importantly keep an open heart. You never know when or where love will come calling.