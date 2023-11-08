OnlyFans Michigan Superfan Mia Sorety Bashes Bama & Ohio State Fans As Emotions Start To Boil Over

Videos by OutKick

While Dan Wolken, Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and the rest of the Big Js have been battling it out for Big J supremacy in Ann Arbor, I’ve been staying firmly in my lane keeping an eye on the Michigan spying scheme via the OnlyFans front.

That’s where we once again find Mia Sorety ($4 for 30 days) holding the blue line for Jim Harbaugh and her beloved Wolverines football program which finds itself battling the NCAA and Big Ten over what appears to be a network of college football spies under the operational command of Naval Academy grad Connor Stalions.

Sorety burst onto the OutKick scene last week when she got right into the massive streetfight that broke out between Michigan fans and mostly Ohio State fans. Things got ugly. Words were exchanged and then everyone went their separate ways for the weekend because humans aren’t programmed to argue over NCAA rules for seven days a week for weeks on end.

On Monday, Mia got back to business, and this time she tried to drag Alabama fans into the drama.

Hilarious this his how they depict the fans when UofM is an extremely PRESTIGIOUS educational institution and ann arbor itself is ranked among they highest level of education for a city in the country. This is more like ALABAMA or Ohio states fan base. Gtfoh — Mia (@miasorety) November 7, 2023

One thing historians will note about the Great Michigan Spying Drama of 2023 is that it was the first time in modern history that artificial intelligence was at the forefront of the fight. This moment in Internet history will be remembered as a time when fans could fight amongst each other with the use of AI-generated photos.

Monday night, Sorety fought back against such an attack from Michigan State fan, Captain Sparty, who clearly hopped on Bing AI or one of the other AI image generators and asked for an image depicting “fat crying trailer park Michigan fans wearing Walmart shirts” or something like that.

BOOOOM…it was go-time for Sorety.

She’d seen enough.

“Hilarious this his how they depict the fans when UofM is an extremely PRESTIGIOUS educational institution and ann arbor itself is ranked among they highest level of education for a city in the country. This is more like ALABAMA or Ohio states fan base. Gtfoh,” Sorety typed.

Oh hell naw!

Yes, she did. She just went after Alabama fans for being fat trailer park residents who shop at Walmart. Are you going to let an OnlyFans model get away with that, Bammers?

Oh no Netflix gives out a free month subscription their business model must not generate profit. Anyway you slice it I make 6 figures PER MONTH. Top 0.07% on OF sorry not sorry — Mia (@miasorety) November 7, 2023

The Big Js wouldn’t even consider covering such street battles, but as I’ve said numerous times, the content game is about zigging when others are zagging. You have to get in your lane and go 90 miles an hour in your Maserati, as Colin Cowherd likes to say at least once a week when he needs a go-to analogy.

Thank you, content gods, for Connor Stalions, Mia Sorety and all of those who’ve made this spying story such a content win for the old-school content guys. It’s been one helluva ride and it’s only going to get better.