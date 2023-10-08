Content Creator Risked Prison Time By Filming Public Sex Tape In Czech Republic

Videos by OutKick

If you’re going to go out and test the laws of a foreign country you might not want to advertise that on social media. That’s a reasonable enough approach for most people, Hayley Vernon isn’t most people.

The 35-year-old Australian, who appeared on the reality show Married At First Sight, is now an OnlyFans content creator that also makes adult films and works as an escort. If she’s about to hit the streets to test a country’s laws, she’s teasing that on social media.

That’s what Hayley did during a recent trip in the Czech Republic. She shared a teaser on her Instagram Story then paid a visit to a public street in Prague to make a sex tape.

Most countries have laws against such behavior and the Czech Republic is no different. They have fines of up to 10,000 CZK, roughly $430, and you could find yourself serving a prison sentence if prosecution for the public sex acts is pursued.

Hayley apparently wasn’t too concerned about being prosecuted. She and a partner went out on the side of the road in broad daylight and got down in full view of anyone who happened to be in the area.

From Finance Broker To Content Creator And More

The path from reality TV to making sex tapes on the side of the road is a surprisingly short one. Hayley was a finance broker when she appeared on the Australian version of Married At First Sight in 2020.

Her 10-year career came to an end after she appeared on the show. Luckily, there was a lucrative option out there for her to cash in on her reality experience. She joined OnlyFans.

“An influencer said to me, ‘Why don’t you try OnlyFans?’ And I’ll be honest with you, I was on the wines and I was like, I’m gonna make a page, put it out there…” she said.

“The amount of money that hit my bank within 24 hours was more than I could have ever imagined would have come through.”

According to the Daily Mail, Hayley’s move into content then led her to make adult videos and then the world of escorting.

That’s an interesting career path and one that couldn’t be predicted when she was busy climbing the ladder in finance. Hopefully her quest to top herself doesn’t end with her in a prison in a foreign country.