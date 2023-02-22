Former Drug Dealer Turned Porn Star Is Out Of Action After Suffering An Injury To His Manhood During A Scene

Videos by OutKick

There are many paths to finding your true calling. Those paths can be littered with many obstacles. But it’s not how you eventually find your calling, all that matters is that you do find that calling.

This might not seem like such a story, but in a lot of ways it is. Liam Ellis found his true calling as a porn star after serving more than four years in prison. Unfortunately, an injury to his penis during a recent shoot has him sidelined for a couple of months.

The 34-year-old former drug dealer from Australia got mixed up in dealing drugs in an attempt to pay off his tax debt. Since turning his life around, and getting into porn, Ellis says he’s slept with “hundreds of females.”

One of the hundreds of females that he’s been with helped put him on the map. A scene he filmed with Married at First Sight star turned OnlyFans model Hayley Vernon is credited with helping him make it.

OnlyFans model Hayley Vernon (Image Credit: Married At First Sight/Twitter)

Life as a porn star isn’t all glamorous. As with any occupation there are workplace hazards. Ellis found this out the hard way and will be sidelined as a result of one of those workplace hazards for a couple of months.

During what has been described as a “particularly energetic scene” he suffered an injury to his penis that required surgery. He felt something while filming a scene recently and it ended up being a fractured penis.

Ellis described the unfortunate injury, “I didn’t think anything of it at the time but a while later it turned completely black.”

Liam Ellis Will Be Back In Action Shortly

The first thing he did after making the discovery that his member had turned black was to jump on Google. I might have put in the call to the doctor first, but Google revealed that he was in some trouble.

He said, “I did some googling and it was pretty obvious I had something called a penile fracture.”

Don’t worry ladies, Ellis had the situation taken care of, although he isn’t entirely out of the woods yet. He underwent surgery and is on medicine to prevent him from getting into “real trouble” if he gets excited.

It’s a minor setback and he’ll be back doing what he loves in no time. Ellis said of making adult content, “I really love acting and seeing a script come to life.”

Ellis isn’t the only Australian porn star to have injury news come out recently. The Meryl Streep of porn, Angela White, suffered a life-threatening injury filming an hour long scene several years ago. She bounced back, and if all goes as planned, Ellis should too.

Be careful out there shooting those scenes. You don’t want to put your life, or your junk for that matter, in harm’s way.