UFC Fighter Makes $500k From Selling Feet Pics On OnlyFans

MMA fighter Felice Herrig makes how much selling her feet pics on OnlyFans?!

A couple of weeks ago Herrig made headlines for making a ton of money selling her feet pics and dirty socks on OnlyFans. She didn’t put a dollar amount on it then, but she is now.

During a one-on-one interview with Tomi Lahren, Herrig revealed just how much she’s made in the last year from her feet — it’s an insane amount of money.

The former UFC fighter explained how she was trying to figure out how to pay for a newly purchased home after she had to have knee surgery. Unlike other professions, if you don’t fight you don’t get paid.

Her knee surgery and the timing of the pandemic led the 37-year-old to OnlyFans. “I’m like, what am I going to do for money?”

“I’m like, oh, is it weird if I start a OnlyFans foot page because there seems to be the market there,” Herrig said. “And I knew nothing about OnlyFans you you don’t really know until you’re on there and you learn as you go. And then I realized people just… the money was just like ridiculous. I’ve made more money in the past year on OnlyFans than I’ve ever made my entire fight career.”

There’s really good money to be made with your feet

That’s when Tomi decided to ask how much Herrig has made selling pictures of her feet. Understandably, Tomi was blown away by the staggered dollar amount.

Herrig said she’s pocketed half a million dollars just in the last year, and she’s done so without sending any explicit pictures. A point a fascinated Tomi made sure to clarify.

“I mean, I, I rake in some pretty good money on Cameo, but not like that kind of money,” Tomi said. “And the pictures that you’re sending, they’re not explicit pictures. They are literally your feet.”

Herrig confirmed that she doesn’t sell any explicit pics.

“My feet. I mean, I’ll be sexy in them, you know, like nude implied, but like nothing,” she said. “Like you don’t see my little hoo ha, you don’t see my ta-ta’s. You don’t see any of that. It’s just like. My feet. Like, just they love it.”

There’s a stigma associated with being on OnlyFans. One that isn’t entirely fair and the two explore before making the point that OnlyFans might just be the last free speech platform.

Get paid for your feet pics, get away from online censorship, and enjoy free speech. That should be OnlyFans’ new tagline. Check out the entire interview embedded on this page. It’s a fun interview.

