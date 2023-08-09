One Thing After Another: Orioles Still Haven’t Renewed Their Camden Yards Lease

Videos by OutKick

Could the Baltimore Orioles be facing another embarrassing public blunder?

That’s what many Orioles fans are wondering as the team still hasn’t renewed their Camden Yards lease despite promising to do so by last month’s All-Star break. The team’s lease with the state-owned ballpark is up on December 31 and the two sides appear to be at a stalemate.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Peter and John Angelos, the father-son duo that run the ball club, are at a disagreement with the city over what else – money. (Peter is technically still the owner of the team but has been medically incapacitated in recent years, leading to John handling baseball duties.)

The Angelos reportedly don’t feel that the $600 million the state of Maryland has pledged to commit to ballpark improvements is enough. The family also reportedly wants the state to help fund and expand the area surrounding the ballpark similar to the Atlanta Braves’ “Battery Park” facility.

CAMDEN YARDS LEASE IS UP AT THE END OF THE YEAR

However, the Angelos demands are a stretch for one simple reason – there isn’t enough land to build anything around Camden Yards.

Atlanta’s complex had nearly 60 square acres to deal with when the Braves began expanding (to enormous success by the way – setting a record revenue of $588 million last year). The only available spaces the Angelos or the state could build around Camden Yards are parking lots that are used by the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have sold out every single home football field since their debut in 1996 – they aren’t about to just give that up to the Angelos or a baseball team.

Baltimore Orioles owners the Angelos family still have not renewed their Camden Yard lease. (Photo by: Jerry Driendl/Getty Images)

ANGELOS AT A DISAGREEMENT WITH THE STATE

Regarding wanting more than the allotted $600 million funding offer from the state, Rosenthal says that the Angelos simply don’t have any leverage to get anything more. He cites that more cities and states across the country are being more hesitant to give funds to sports and entertainment related endeavors, especially in larger cities. Commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t going to have the Angelos back either, after repeatedly saying that the team will remain at the ballpark for years to come.

Essentially, the Angelos are setting themselves up to look like fools, especially if this continues to drag out through the playoffs and offseason. Orioles fans are already cringing at how the Angelos are going to go about this.

Nobody really expects the Orioles to not be playing at Camden Yards next year. Which means that this is just public pouting on their part – however it couldn’t come at a worst time as they’ve seemingly lost much of the baseball community and their own fan’s support after the absurd alleged suspension of Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown.

Brown was reportedly taken off the MASN Orioles broadcast (which the Angelos own a part of) due to his comments about the team’s past poor performances. The response has led the Orioles to look like the fools of the league right now, with even their fanbase chanting “Free Kevin Brown” throughout Tuesday night’s home game at where else but Camden Yards.

A “Free Kevin Brown” chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/1ghipT1k4O — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 9, 2023

THE ANGELOS ARE HOLDING OUT FOR MORE MONEY

Maybe it’s a DMV thing. Former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder publicly ruined that historic football franchise by his incompetence (as well as serious allegations against him). That led to the team becoming the joke of the league – the Commanders franchise came across as pathetic.

The fact that you have the Angelos being so petty, stubborn and arrogant regarding Kevin Brown as well as the Camden Yards lease during one of their best seasons EVER, shows just how out of touch they are as well.

It’s beyond me why the Angelos would want to take away from how good their team is playing. Stop bringing in other distractions now of all times – just a month before the playoffs are set to start.

The only question is – how long does it take them to realize it? Maybe John Angelos should open up his owner suite window tonight… I think the Orioles faithful may have a message for him.