‘Free Kevin Brown’ Chants Break Out At Camden Yards

Baltimore Orioles fans NEED Kevin Brown.

Kevin Brown, the O’s play-by-play announcer, was suspended in July after delivering honest comments about the team’s failing history of matchups against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown emcees the pregame activities during the team’s home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 7. Sources say Brown, the lead play-by-play announcer on MASN, was removed from broadcasts after reading off negative statistics from recent years. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What the Orioles did to Kevin Brown was nothing short of egregious.

Camden Yards, Orioles Fans Go Wild For Kevin Brown

Orioles management, namely CEO John Angelos, reportedly took offense to Brown’s commentary from the July 23 matchup and kept him off the air.

Here are the comments that got Brown suspended: “The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020 to 2022.”

O’s fans and sports enthusiasts alike teamed up to demand Brown have his broadcaster’s seat back, and the protests continued.

During Tuesday’s nationally broadcasted Baltimore versus Houston Astros game at Camden Yards, the venue broke into “Free Kevin Brown!” chants.

Wow. Incredible.



"Free Kevin Brown" chants have broken out tonight at Camden Yards.



pic.twitter.com/Xn6e0mrdQO — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 9, 2023

A "Free Kevin Brown" chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/1ghipT1k4O — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 9, 2023

Figures from around baseball and the sports media grew outraged over Brown’s suspension news on Monday.

Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy.



"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do." pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

After facing the backlash, the Orioles announced that Brown would soon return to his post.

However, the larger issue befalls the Orioles and their thin-skinned management. After all, suppressing speech to satiate a leader’s requests never works well.

What could have been a non-controversial and successful season quickly turned sour for the Orioles. The stink of Angelos’ suspension of Brown will last throughout the year.

OutKick’s Clay Travis reacted to the unsettling suspension news on Monday.

“Sadly, this is where we are as a society,” CT posted on social media.

“If you share facts that upset the wrong person or person(s), you can get fired or suspended. It’s just a natural outgrowth of the idea that words are harmful, even if true. It’s pathetic, but this is where we are.”

Sadly, this is where we are as a society. If you share facts that upset the wrong person or person(s) you can get fired or suspended. It’s just a natural outgrowth of the idea that words are harmful, even if true. It’s pathetic, but this is where we are. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2023