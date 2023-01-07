Olympic Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Shows Off Her Beach Bum As She Prepares For A Bounce Back Year

Olympic pole vaulter, and OnlyFans model, Alysha Newman is hoping to bounce back in a big way in 2023. She had a disappointing ending to her season last year when it was unceremoniously cut short due to an injury. It looks like the stress fracture in the 28-year-old’s heel has fully healed.

For those following along on her social media, you know that she’s currently taking a little bit of a break from training to hang out at Miami Beach. You also know to not take her relaxing in a bikini as a sign that she plans to slow down. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Alysha Newman at women’s pole vault final during the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 21 (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)

Alysha has a lot she wants to accomplish in the new year and welcomed it with a promise to go all in on 2023. The clip that accompanied her promise makes her intentions for this new year extremely clear.

This year she’s going to train hard, she’s going to compete hard, and she’s even going to model hard. All in is all in.

She’s delivering on the modeling portion of her promise already, albeit on Instagram and not on the red carpet or in a magazine. Those will come, so for now she’s enjoying the Florida sunshine and showing off her “Beach bum.”

The Alysha Newman Content Machine Rolls On

This serves as a fresh reminder that while there are days off here and there for an Olympic-level athlete, there are no days off when it comes to the content game. Anything and everything can be used to feed the algorithm.

Alysha has proven time and time again that she understands this. The very early indications are that it’s going to be another solid year of influencing for the Canadian pole vault queen, if nothing else.

The track and field season will be here before you know it and she’ll be looking to add more hardware to the trophy case.