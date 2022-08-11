OnlyFans Model Alysha Newman Drops An Instagram Reminder After Her Season Ends Early Due To Injury

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman‘s season has come to an end due to an unfortunate injury. While the OnlyFans model won’t be competing the rest of the season she will be keeping busy creating content.

To make sure you don’t forget about that content she dropped an all-time reminder. The reminder came with a bikini and the caption, “Hard to forget, but here’s a reminder.”

Alysha’s reminder comes just a few days after her goal of adding to her Commonwealth Games medal count fell short. A stress fracture to her left heel forced her mid-competition withdrawal and ended her season.

After withdrawing early from the event, which ended on August 8, she revealed that she had been experiencing pain for the last few weeks. She put off an MRI and had hoped to still be able to compete at a high level.

When her jumping didn’t live up to her standards, and her daily pain became too much, Alysha decided to bow out. The two-time Olympian expects to be “stronger on the other side” of her recovery.

The content game never takes a break for injuries

Losing when you’re healthy sucks, but at least you have your health. Being unable to compete due to an injury is the worst. You put in countless hours just to see an injury bring it all to a painful stop.

The most difficult part is the battle to get back healthy and then all of the work it takes just to get to the point you were athletically before the injury.

It’s a road that can take a long time to travel. It sounds like Alysha’s ready to make that journey. In the meantime it looks like she’ll be busy working on her content.

Content is the name of the game if you’re building a social media empire and you can’t let an injury slow that down. With over 600,000 Instagram followers and a growing subscription based following it certainly looks like she’s working on an empire.