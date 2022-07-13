Olympic Medalist Kim Glass Calls For Justice After Bloody Attack In Los Angeles

Model and former Olympic women’s volleyball silver medalist Kim Glass gave an update via Instagram days after suffering an unprovoked and brutal attack, near a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, that left her with grisly damage to the face.

As is expected with crimes in LA, the perpetrator wasn’t a first-time offender. Glass noted this in the video and asked viewers for accountability against the deranged man that attacked her.

“The point is guys, he has assaulted many people before me and he’s violated probation and he’s violated paroles doing the same thing,” Glass said in the Instagram story.

The attacker — 51-year-old Semoen Tesfamariam — was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, who has frequently been cited as a factor for rising violent crimes in LA based on his lax handling of jailable offenses.

Tesfamariam threw a 10-inch metal bolt to her face, which caused massive swelling in her left eye and a laceration on her nose that required stitching. He was previously convicted of a violent felony back in 2020.

Tesfamariam’s hearing is set for Aug. 12.

As relayed by Fox News Digital, Gascón is projected to face a recall vote in November after the requisite number of signatures requesting his removal as DA in LA county were surpassed.

“You guys are only hearing about me because I’m an Olympian,” Glass noted. “And you guys haven’t heard from the other victims of the other attacks that have been happening, repeatedly happening in this city, so they need to be vindicated and we can’t drop the ball on this. We can’t. Things have to change.”

“Clearly he’s not mentally well and I do feel for him a lot. At the same time, feeling for somebody and holding them accountable doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive,” Glass said Tuesday.

“He needs to be off the streets and I hope that he gets the full 11 years and then some, and I hope that while he’s doing it, he gets help.

“The more that we keep letting this issue go on and on and on, and they keep getting out and they are on the streets and we know that they are not healthy or mentally well and we’re putting our citizens, our healthcare workers, our cops, everyone in harm’s way,” Glass said. “We’re letting our society down.”

