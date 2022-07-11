Olympic Silver Medalist Brutally Attacked On The Streets Of LA

Former Olympic silver medalist and model Kim Glass was brutally attacked while leaving lunch in downtown Los Angeles by a homeless man. The man threw a metal pipe at Glass’s head that hit her in the face, causing massive cuts and bruises. She posted on Instagram over the weekend that she was doing better.

Kim Glass posts pictures of her severely bruised face and eyes on Instagram.

Glass detailed on Instagram that she noticed that the homeless man was acting strangely and had hateful eyes. “As I turned to tell my friend, ‘I think something’s wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit the car’ — before I knew it, a big metal bolt-like pipe hit me,” she said in her Instagram post.

Glass suffered multiple fractures and her heavily stitched face looks swollen. Glass is 6’3″ and was a star volleyball player at the University of Arizona. She played for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics, winning the silver medal. She also was later a Sports Illustrate swimsuit model.

Kim Glass appeared in Sports Illustrated in 2011

Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascon continues to come under fire as crimes like these continue to rise in his county. Gascon’s soft stance on crime allows disturbed violent criminals to run free on the streets of Los Angeles. A recall petition has been submitted with 717,000 signatures which is above the minimum number required to trigger a vote.

Glass is recovering and should have no lingering issues following the attack. She posted a warning on her Instagram for those who are in the Los Angeles area, “Guys, just be safe out there … there’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now,” she said in a second video. “You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk, but it’s true. You guys just be safe, OK,”

Glass knows this could have been so much worse.