Olivia Dunne Drops Humorous Home Depot Dating TikTok Video

Olivia Dunne leaned into a popular Home Depot dating joke with a new TikTok video.

The LSU gymnast, who by all appearances is single, has been on one hell of a content bender the past couple months.

Olivia Dunne remains an unstoppable force online. She recently posted a new viral video joking about going to Home Depot. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The talented athlete constantly reminds people why she’s the most popular woman in all of college athletics.

Now, she’s gone viral for joking about having to “act confused in Home Depot” if a guy “acts up.” As an example of Dunne’s incredible staying power, the video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times in under 12 hours.

Olivia Dunne now also has jokes.

For those of you who don’t know, the Home Depot joke is a very common one in the dating and meme world.

It’s a pretty simple idea. Women joke about picking up men at the popular hardware store by acting confused. They think some random handyman will come in, explain how to properly install a sink and then sweep them off their feet.

It’s a joke you can regularly see on Instagram or TikTok. Is it true? I have no idea. The last time I was inside a Home Depot was when George W. Bush was President, but the strategy certainly can’t be worse than dating apps, right?

Dunne is a force to be reckoned with.

It’s truly impressive how Olivia Dunne manages to generate attention for herself online. It’s at an unprecedented level for a female college athlete.

She just filmed a video of herself walking inside a Home Depot and it got more viewers than most of CNN’s programming.

When you’re a star, you’re a star. We all know it’s all about the numbers in the content game, and nobody puts up bigger numbers than Olivia Dunne when it comes to college athletes.

Olivia Dunne remains unstoppable online. She recently dropped a viral TikTok video. (Credit: Getty Images)

Is it worth it for ladies to give her Home Depot strategy a shot? I have no idea, but clearly if you’re doing it for the views, it can definitely be a winning strategy.