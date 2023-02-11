Bill Maher Nukes Dating Apps, Says Men Need To Learn How To Actually Speak To Women

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher isn’t a fan of dating apps, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

The host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” went nuclear on dating apps with a rant that every father and young man in America should probably watch.

His thesis was shockingly simple. Dating apps have allowed men to hide behind screens. The obvious consequence is that men no longer have any clue how to communicate with the gentler sex.

That’s a problem for countless reasons, and Maher has had enough.

Bill Maher of Real Time with Bill Maher during HBO Winter 2007 TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

Bill Maher unloads on dating apps.

“Here’s a little life tip for the men. If you want to get with a woman, try this trick: talk to her in person. Because here’s what’s happened in the last 10 years. The phone ruined dating and porn ruined sex, and women have been left with men who don’t actually know how to talk a woman anymore and who think first base is an*l and second base is choking,” Maher said Friday night on “Real Time” while talking about dating apps and women “revolting” against them.

The popular HBO host further added, “Dating apps took the worst inherent traits of men and exacerbated them by a multiple of infinity. Let’s see, I’m horny, I’m lazy, I’m a coward and I suck at honest communication. Is there a way I could have an electronic harem right in my hand where the only answers are ever ‘yes’ or ‘next’? As far as effort goes, it’s one notch above sticking your d*ck in the vacuum cleaner … Dating from the phone took away any incentive for men to cough up the two things women want from them: courage and communication.”

You can watch Maher’s full rant below. Once again, he’s on point with his thoughts.

Are dating apps ruining relationships and young men?

Once again, it looks like Bill Maher hit a home run. You can set your watch at this point to him raising at least one common sense point a week.

He recently took a blowtorch to wokeness. Now, he set his sights on dating apps ruining men and the dating experience.

Bill Maher CRUSHED the woke mob for ruining America and compared it to communist dictatorships that purge and kill everyone that is deemed an enemy of the state.



Credit to Maher for continuing to speak out against the woke cancer infecting our society. https://t.co/ZZQgf1AL4W — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 5, 2023

Well, is he right? He’s absolutely correct with at least the spirit of his argument and everyone who had to date before apps where a thing knows it.

Dating apps started becoming a thing my last semester of college. I actually had to do this insane thing in order to get a woman’s attention.

I had to walk up and speak to her. Daunting, right? People who grew up before apps should consider themselves insanely lucky because they’re 100% causing problems. Hiding behind a computer screen gives people courage to say things they wouldn’t ever say in person. Even more important, it allows young men to avoid real rejection.

Bill Maher rips men hiding behind dating apps to meet women. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage for Amazon.com)

That’s bad. It’s terrible. Why? Well, getting rejected is part of growing up and developing. It’s like losing in sports or in a different aspect of life. If you don’t learn how to do it and get better, your growth in that area becomes stunted. Pretty simple, and thanks to dating apps, nobody has to learn how to handle rejection. You just swipe and move on. Do we really want generations of young men who aren’t tough enough to hear the word “no” and then move on gracefully? I think not, folks. I think not.

Bill Maher nukes dating apps. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for Television Critics Association)

Remember, men, if you hit .300 in the MLB, you’re a star. Take some chances, do a little growing up and put your phones down. Even if you strike out often and a lot, it’s much better than hiding behind a screen.