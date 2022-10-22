Olivia Dunne Trolls Antonio Brown For Exposing Himself In A Pool

Count LSU gymnast and TikTok superstar, Olivia Dunne, among those who aren’t going to be hitting the pool with Antonio Brown anytime soon.

In a recent TikTok video that she captioned “I take that back,” Olivia invites her followers to swim with her. The clip includes an answer to her invitation that reads, “I can’t I don’t have my swim trunks.”

LSU gymnast trolls AB on social media (Image Credit: Olivia Dunne/TikTok)

She responds, “I don’t care get in, the water is perfect.” That’s when the Antonio Brown reference is made in the video. Olivia then takes back her swimming invite.

The Antonio Brown reference is, of course, to the video that surfaced recently where he is seen exposing himself to a woman at a pool in a Dubai hotel.

Olivia’s troll video, much like her other TikTok videos, racked up millions of views.

As if the video itself wasn’t clear enough, she doubled down in the comment section by making it clear that AB wouldn’t be receiving an invite to swim with her. Someone actually asked if she would invite him.

Another commenter told Olivia not to worry about AB because he is a good man. She responded to that comment by calling him, “The Kanye of football.”

Olivia Dunne Isn’t Taking Any Chances

AB explained the situation, which took place back in May, with a tweet. He said after the video surfaced, “Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video, you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks.”

“If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

Olivia isn’t buying the troubled wide receiver’s explanation and she doesn’t plan on taking any chances. You really can’t blame her for either. AB has to be one of the more unpredictable people walking the planet.