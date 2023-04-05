Olivia Dunne Shows Off ‘Fav Fit’ In Viral TikTok Video

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne, once again, proved she can’t be stopped on social media.

The LSU gymnast was recently ranked as the third most-valuable college athlete in America and was the highest-valued female athlete in the whole country.

It’s estimated her NIL value is right around 3.5 million annually. Why is she worth so much money? The answer is shockingly simple.

Olivia Dunne has massive followings on TikTok and Instagram. Between the two social media platforms, she has an incredibly impressive 11.1 million followers.

The LSU star reminded everyone of her star power Tuesday night when she dropped a transformation video featuring her “fav fit.”

Olivia Dunne is a superstar online.

There might be some people who hate the NIL era of athletes cashing in, but pure capitalists – myself included – are all for it.

America is all about making the most of the opportunities presented to you. It’s what separates us from the dirty socialists outside our borders.

Olivia Dunne has proven to be an unstoppable force in the social media game, and she’s turned TikTok and Instagram into her personal ATMs. She might have some critics, but does she really care?

Dunne is probably too busy counting cash after showing off her “fav fit.”

Olivia Dunne is a superstar online. She has massive followings on TikTok and Instagram. Dunne has the third-highest NIL valuation in college sports. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Now, Dunne just casually went viral, yet again, on TikTok. At this point, you can more or less set your watch to it.

People can’t get enough of the LSU star, and that’s why she’s one of the GOATs here at OutKick. There’s no doubt she’s going to light it up again soon.

Olivia Dunne has turned into an unstoppable force online.. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Until then, take a dive into Dunne’s Instagram if you’re not familiar with her content.