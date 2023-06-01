Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne is the most-followed college athlete on the internet. She has the largest brand out of every single college athlete on the planet.

Think about that for a second.

The number of student-athletes competing in NCAA championship sports jumped to an all-time high over 520,000 in 2021-22. That doesn’t include the sports that are not sanctioned by the NCAA— ie: JUCO, NAIA, etc.

Of all 520,000+ athletes out there, Olivia Dunne is the biggest. Not Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Not national championship-winning UConn star Adama Sanogo.

It’s Olivia, and by a large margin.

How did Olivia Dunne get to this point?

The growth of Dunne’s brand did not happen overnight. It didn’t necessarily happen organically, either.

Dunne put in a lot of hours to get to where she is, and is not slowing down.