Olivia Dunne Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne is gearing up for another monster year in 2024. The LSU gymnast is going to wrap up her collegiate career on what she hopes is a high note with a strong senior season of competition.

On top of that, the 21-year-old will be making her return to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This time as an official rookie.

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates the 2023 Issue Release with Swimsuit Island at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia’s return to SI Swimsuit will be featured in its 60th anniversary edition, which is set to drop in the Spring. The announcement of her return came last month and she was more than excited about running it back with the rookie title.

“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed,” she said at the time. “It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”

Olivia’s photo shoot for the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue in Puerto Rico was her first ever editorial shoot. And despite having millions of followers on social media beforehand, it paved the way for more opportunities for her.

Olivia Dunne attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

“Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world,” she told SI Swimsuit. “I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool.”

Olivia Dunne Teaming Up With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Is A Match Made For Content

The NIL superstar traveled to Porto and North of Portugal for the 2024 issue. This week she shared a behind the scenes look at her latest shoot for the upcoming issue.

Olivia captioned the video, which has more than 1 million views since it was posted, “a dream shooting for @SISwimsuit.”

Olivia’s second appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit looks like it’s going to be as strong of an effort as the first time around. No surprises there.

As her millions of social media followers suggests, she knows her way around content. She also knows how to take on an apparent shadow ban.

Step one, call out the shadow ban directly on the platform. Step two, keep the content going on said platform. Then step three, drop a behind the scenes look at your Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

Before you know it, you’re back in business like nothing ever happened. The views are back up, the popular brand is rolling along once again, and all is right with the world.