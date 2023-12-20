Olivia Dunne Makes Troubling Allegation Against TikTok

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne believes TikTok is out to get her.

The LSU star is one of the most popular athletes in the world, and that’s resulted in huge social media followings and massive NIL earnings.

She currently boasts a staggering 7.8 million TikTok followers. That’s a larger following than the population of most states.

The young woman is definitely a star, but she apparently has a major problem on her hands.

Is Olivia Dunne shadow banned on TikTok?

The talented gymnast and social media personality claimed in the comments section of a video shared late Tuesday that she’s been shadow banned on the site.

Olivia Dunne claims she’s shadow banned on TikTok. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok/Olivia Dunne)

For those of you who might not know, being shadow banned means your content can still be posted, but the reach is heavily restricted. It was a very common complaint on X before Elon Musk took over. However, it’s a problem on all major social media sites.

So, is Olivia Dunne shadow banned? That’s impossible to determine as only people behind the curtain at the social media company would know, but there’s no question her viewership appears to have dropped.

There was a time when just about every video Dunne posted received millions of views. The worst case scenario was a million.

That definitely no longer appears to be the case. Her last four videos have failed to hit the million views mark, and she only has one video in the past three weeks to hit the two million mark.

For comparison, every single video from November 10 through November hit at least 1.9 million views and several put up much bigger numbers.

Just look at the data on its face, it’s hard to argue something isn’t going on. How does she go from getting eight million views on a video a little more than a month ago to dropping four straight videos with a HEAVY decline in viewership?

Does someone at TikTok have a bone to pick with Olivia Dunne? Does the Chinese run company hate successful female athletes? Does the CCP hate the SEC?

I don’t think I’m overstating anything by saying the CIA and FBI should direct heavy assets and resources into investigating this. The American government is always looking for an excuse to ban TikTok. Did Livvy Dunne just give them one? Let’s embrace debate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.